Op Sindoor wasn't meant to start a war with Pak: Rajnath Singh

The Indian military successfully achieved all the objectives of Operation Sindoor and starting a war with Pakistan by escalating the situation was not its aim, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, nearly five months after the conflict between the two neighbours.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during the 'Barakhana' (a traditional celebratory feast and get-together in the Indian Armed Forces) organised on the eve of Vijayadashami, at Bhuj Military Camp in Bhuj, Gujarat, October 1, 2025. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

In an address to a group of soldiers in Gujarat's Bhuj, Singh said India's fight against cross-border terrorism will continue.

The defence minister performed a 'shastra puja' (worship of weapons) on the occasion of Dussehra.

In his remarks, Singh said Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate India's defence system during Operation Sindoor, but the Indian military "exposed" the Pakistani air defence apparatus and sent a message to the world that it can inflict heavy losses on the adversary.

"During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate India's defence system from Leh to Sir Creek," he said.

"However, in retaliatory action, Indian forces completely exposed the Pakistani air defence system and sent a message to the world that Indian forces can inflict heavy losses on Pakistan whenever and wherever they wish," he said.

Singh said India displayed restraint because its military action was against terrorism.

"Escalating it and starting a war was not the objective of Operation Sindoor. I am happy that Indian forces have successfully achieved all the military objectives of Operation Sindoor. But our fight against terrorism continues," he said.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping military actions on May 10.

"In the 1965 war, the Indian Army had demonstrated the capability to reach Lahore. Today in 2025, Pakistan should remember that one route to Karachi passes through the creek," Singh said.

The defence minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring greater jointness among the three services.

"It was the jointness of our armed forces that executed Operation Sindoor in record time. On this occasion today, I also want to extend special congratulations to our brave soldiers and officers for the success of Operation Sindoor," Singh said.

"Your strategy, your courage, and your capability have proven that India is capable of defeating the enemy in every situation. I am fully confident that the courage of all of you, the valour of all of you will continue to protect India's sovereignty and integrity," he added.

The defence minister described the Army, the Air Force and the Navy as "three pillars" of India's strength.

"When these three services work together, only then can we effectively face every challenge," he said.

Singh has been performing 'shastra puja' on Dussehra for the last several years, including during his tenure as the Union home minister in the previous NDA government.

The defence minister also referred to the border dispute between India and Pakistan over Sir Creek.

"India has repeatedly attempted to resolve this issue through dialogue, but Pakistan's intentions are flawed and unclear," he said.

"The recent expansion of its military infrastructure in the areas adjacent to Sir Creek reveals its intentions," he added.