HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India bans direct, indirect imports from Pakistan

India bans direct, indirect imports from Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 03, 2025 13:10 IST

x

India has banned direct or indirect import of all goods from Pakistan with immediate effect, according to a notification of the commerce ministry.

IMAGE: Pakistani nationals reach the Attari border as India directs Pakistani nationals on short-term visas to leave the country after the Pahalgam terror attack. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

A provision in this regard has been added in Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 "to prohibit direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan with immediate effect until further orders", it said in the notification dated May 2.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in the notification said this restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy.

 

Any exception to this prohibition will require approval of Government of India.

Inserting the provision with head "prohibition on import from Pakistan" in the FTP, it said: "Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders".

The decision follows a terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on April 22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

It's The Enemy's Flag. I Still Won't Step On It
It's The Enemy's Flag. I Still Won't Step On It
Pahalgam attack: India bans Pak PM's YouTube channel
Pahalgam attack: India bans Pak PM's YouTube channel
'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'
'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'
'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'
'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'
'Indus Water Treaty On Deliberate Pause'
'Indus Water Treaty On Deliberate Pause'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

webstory image 2

From Raina to Malik: 7 Kashmiri IPL Superstars

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

Watch: IAF fighter jets land on UP expressway2:54

Watch: IAF fighter jets land on UP expressway

6 Killed, over 70 injured in Goa temple stampede1:01

6 Killed, over 70 injured in Goa temple stampede

Anil Kapoor's mother passes away in Mumbai1:47

Anil Kapoor's mother passes away in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD