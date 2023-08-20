News
Dera chief's month-long parole ends, returns to Sunaria jail

Dera chief's month-long parole ends, returns to Sunaria jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 20, 2023 22:44 IST
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh returned to Rohtak's Sunaria jail on Sunday after his month-long parole ended.

IMAGE: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to a police official from Rohtak, Singh returned to Sunaria jail late afternoon.

 

After being granted parole last month, the sect chief had gone to the Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa, in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

Singh had walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak district a month ago after he was granted a 30-day parole for the second time this year.

Singh turned 56 on August 15.

The Sirsa-headquartered sect chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples.

Earlier, the Dera chief had been granted a 40-day parole in January. In October last year too, he was granted a 40-day parole.

Prior to his October parole, he had come out of the prison on a month-long parole in June last year. Besides, he was granted three weeks' furlough from February 7, 2022.

In 2021, the Dera chief, along with four others, was also convicted for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager.

The Dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
