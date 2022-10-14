News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Dera chief Ram Rahim granted 40-day parole

Dera chief Ram Rahim granted 40-day parole

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 14, 2022 13:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a prison sentence in Haryana's Sunaria jail, has been granted parole for 40 days, official sources said on Friday.

IMAGE: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The move comes just ahead of the Adampur bypoll, which is scheduled to be held on November 3.

The Dera chief had earlier come out of prison on a month-long parole in June.

 

Prior to that, he was granted three weeks' furlough in February.

The sect chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the Dera is headquartered.

He was convicted by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula in August 2017.

He was last year also convicted along with four others for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager, in 2002.

The Dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ram Rahim gets 3-week furlough ahead of Punjab polls
Ram Rahim gets 3-week furlough ahead of Punjab polls
All you wanted to know about Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the 'baba of bling'
All you wanted to know about Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the 'baba of bling'
Why babas think they are above the law
Why babas think they are above the law
Centre upgrades Assam CM's security to Z-plus
Centre upgrades Assam CM's security to Z-plus
Drake's logo to feature on Barca kit for El Clasico
Drake's logo to feature on Barca kit for El Clasico
AAP will pay for 'abusing' Modi's mother: BJP
AAP will pay for 'abusing' Modi's mother: BJP
Rajputana Rifles Hails Neeraj Chopra
Rajputana Rifles Hails Neeraj Chopra
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Dera chief Ram Rahim gets Z+ security on furlough

Dera chief Ram Rahim gets Z+ security on furlough

'Ram Rahim verdict shows no one is above the law'

'Ram Rahim verdict shows no one is above the law'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances