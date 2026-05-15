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Maharashtra Official Suspended For Alleged Godman Connection

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 15, 2026 08:23 IST

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A deputy collector in Maharashtra has been suspended due to alleged connections with self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, sparking a crackdown on officials involved in the controversial case.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra government suspends Deputy Collector Abhijit Bhande-Patil for alleged links to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.
  • The suspension follows a preliminary probe suggesting the deputy collector's connection to Kharat.
  • Ashok Kharat was arrested in March on rape allegations, leading to investigations into financial irregularities.
  • The probe uncovered alleged 'benami' bank accounts and dubious land dealings linked to Kharat.

The Maharashtra government has suspended a deputy collector for his alleged links with self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, in the first such crackdown on officials after the case rocked the state earlier this year.

Deputy Collector's Suspension Details

The action was taken against Deputy Collector Abhijit Bhande-Patil, posted with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Mumbai, on Thursday.

 

Preliminary probe suggests he has links with Kharat, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

Background of the Ashok Kharat Case

Kharat was arrested in March this year after a woman accused him of rape, with a subsequent probe pointing to alleged financial irregularities involving 'benami' bank accounts as well as dubious land dealings.

"So he, prima facie, appears to be guilty. I have decided to suspend Bhande-Patil. Till the probe is over, we have decided to suspend Bhande-Patil," Bawankule said.

In March, the Maharashtra government repatriated Bhande-Patil to his parent department.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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