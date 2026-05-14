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Maharashtra Deputy Collector Suspended For Godman Links

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 23:36 IST

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Maharashtra government suspends a deputy collector following allegations of links to a self-styled godman arrested on rape and financial irregularity charges, raising concerns about official misconduct.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra government suspends Deputy Collector Abhijit Bhande-Patil.
  • Suspension linked to alleged connections with self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.
  • Ashok Kharat was arrested in March on charges of rape and financial irregularities.
  • Preliminary probe suggests Bhande-Patil has links with Kharat's dubious dealings.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday suspended Deputy Collector Abhijit Bhande-Patil for his alleged links with self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, in the first such crackdown on officials after the case rocked the state earlier this year.

Godman's Arrest and Allegations

Kharat was arrested in March this year after a woman accused him of rape, with subsequent probe revealing allegedly financial irregularities involving 'benami' bank accounts as well as dubious land dealings.

 

Minister's Statement on Suspension

State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said preliminary probe suggests Bhande-Patil has links with Kharat.

"So he, prima facie, appears to be guilty. I have decided to suspend Bhande-Patil. Till the probe is over, we have decided to suspend Bhande-Patil," Bawankule said.

Official's Previous Posting

In March, the Maharashtra government repatriated Bhande-Patil to his parent department. He was currently posted as deputy collector in the Slum Rehabilitation Authority in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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