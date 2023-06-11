Deportation of some Indian students from Canada stayed: Sources

Some Indian students in Canada facing the prospect of deportation on charges of obtaining visas using fake admission letters have received 'stay orders' from Canadian authorities, government sources said on Sunday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Lars Hagberg/Reuters

India has repeatedly been urging Canadian authorities to be fair and take a humanitarian approach since the students were allegedly victims of some agents.

The sources also said that the actual number of Indian students facing deportation from Canada is much less than 700.

"Most of these students had gone to Canada during 2017-2019. After completing their studies, some of them obtained work permits, while others continue to study in Canada," said a source.

India has been taking up the matter with Canadian authorities, in Canada and in New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took up with matter with his Canadian counterpart.

'Canadian authorities were repeatedly urged to be fair and take a humanitarian approach since the students were not at fault,' said the source cited above.

'It was also pointed out that there were gaps in the Canadian system and a lack of diligence, owing to which the students were granted visa and also allowed to enter Canada,' it added.

'In the last few days, Canadian parliamentarians across political parties have spoken in support of the students. Immigration Minister Sean Frasier has indicated that Canada is actively pursuing a solution for international students who are facing uncertainty,' the sources said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the need for fair treatment of the students.

'Some students have recently received stay orders on their deportation notices,' the source said.

'It is welcome that the consistent efforts by the government of India has been instrumental in the Canadian government adopting a humane approach and taking on board the perspective of the students,' the source said.