Departing from the past: Trump and Biden ride together

President-elect Donald Trump along side outgoing United States President Joe Biden arrived at US Capitol together from White House for the swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

IMAGE: President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump arrive ahead of the 60th inaugural ceremony on January 20, 2025, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Photograph: Melina Mara/Pool via Reutres

It is tradition for the outgoing President to accompany the president-elect to the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

Although, the two did not ride together four years ago when Trump skipped Biden's swearing-in, CNN reported.

However, they returned to the same tradition that President Barack Obama afforded to Trump in 2017.

Additionally, Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President-elect J D Vance also arrived at White House and is headed to US Capitol.

This comes after Trump along with his wife Melania Trump had pre-inauguration tea with Joe and Jill Biden at the White House.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden confirmed that he left a letter in the Oval Office for Trump, CNN reported.