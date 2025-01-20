Departing from the past: Trump and Biden ride together

President-elect Donald Trump along side outgoing United States President Joe Biden arrived at US Capitol together from White House for the swearing-in ceremony on Monday.
It is tradition for the outgoing President to accompany the president-elect to the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.
Although, the two did not ride together four years ago when Trump skipped Biden's swearing-in, CNN reported.
However, they returned to the same tradition that President Barack Obama afforded to Trump in 2017.
Additionally, Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President-elect J D Vance also arrived at White House and is headed to US Capitol.
This comes after Trump along with his wife Melania Trump had pre-inauguration tea with Joe and Jill Biden at the White House.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden confirmed that he left a letter in the Oval Office for Trump, CNN reported.