Encroachments Removed In Shalimar Bagh Demolition Drive

A demolition drive commenced in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh to remove encroachments and facilitate a road-widening project, involving significant police presence and the removal of around 150 structures.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Demolition drive launched in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, to remove encroachments.

The operation aims to facilitate a road-widening project in the area.

Approximately 150 structures are being targeted for removal.

Heavy police and paramilitary personnel deployed to maintain law and order during the demolition.

A demolition drive was launched in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on Sunday to remove encroachments along a road, an official said.

Shalimar Bagh Demolition Operation Details

The operation began around 4 am with the deployment of heavy police and paramilitary personnel.

Senior officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assitant Commissioner of Police, were present at the site to oversee security and maintain law and order during the exercise.

Police said action was being taken against around 150 structures as part of a road-widening project. The entire area was turned into a high-security zone as the operation got underway.