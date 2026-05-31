HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Encroachments Removed In Shalimar Bagh Demolition Drive

Encroachments Removed In Shalimar Bagh Demolition Drive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 31, 2026 09:02 IST

x

A demolition drive commenced in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh to remove encroachments and facilitate a road-widening project, involving significant police presence and the removal of around 150 structures.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Demolition drive launched in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, to remove encroachments.
  • The operation aims to facilitate a road-widening project in the area.
  • Approximately 150 structures are being targeted for removal.
  • Heavy police and paramilitary personnel deployed to maintain law and order during the demolition.

A demolition drive was launched in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on Sunday to remove encroachments along a road, an official said.

Shalimar Bagh Demolition Operation Details

The operation began around 4 am with the deployment of heavy police and paramilitary personnel.

 

Senior officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assitant Commissioner of Police, were present at the site to oversee security and maintain law and order during the exercise.

Police said action was being taken against around 150 structures as part of a road-widening project. The entire area was turned into a high-security zone as the operation got underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Shaheen Bagh among South Delhi areas facing 10-day anti-encroachment drive
Shaheen Bagh among South Delhi areas facing 10-day anti-encroachment drive
Bulldozers return from Shaheen Bagh without demolition after protests
Bulldozers return from Shaheen Bagh without demolition after protests
Delhi's anti-encroachment drive moves into Najafgarh
Delhi's anti-encroachment drive moves into Najafgarh
Cops unavailable, demolition drive in Delhi cancelled
Cops unavailable, demolition drive in Delhi cancelled
Demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri begins
Demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri begins

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Donald Trump's daughter visits Taj Mahal2:59

Donald Trump's daughter visits Taj Mahal

17-yr-old student exposes how CBSE manipulated rules to favour Coempt Eduteck over TSC6:53

17-yr-old student exposes how CBSE manipulated rules to...

Kriti Sanon Raises the Fashion Bar During 'Cocktail 2' Promotions0:51

Kriti Sanon Raises the Fashion Bar During 'Cocktail 2'...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO