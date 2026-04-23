HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Two Arrested For Harassing Woman In Bengaluru

Two Arrested For Harassing Woman In Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 18:06 IST

x

Bengaluru police have arrested two delivery men after a video surfaced showing them harassing a woman on a street, sparking outrage and prompting swift action.

Key Points

  • Bengaluru police arrest two men for allegedly harassing a woman.
  • The incident occurred near Kogilu Main Road in Maruthi Nagar.
  • A video of the incident circulated on social media, prompting police action.
  • The accused were traced using the registration number of their two-wheeler.
  • Both accused confessed to the indecent behaviour and work as delivery boys.

Police on Thursday said they arrested two men for allegedly behaving "indecently" and harassing a young woman walking on a road in Bengaluru.

Details of the Harassment Incident

According to police, the incident occurred near Kogilu Main Road in Maruthi Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Yelahanka Police Station, on Tuesday afternoon.

 

"When the woman was walking, two unidentified youth arrived on a two-wheeler and misbehaved with her, causing harassment. A video of the incident was circulated on social media via an Instagram account named 'Namma Bengaluru', following which a case was registered at Yelahanka Police Station," Bengaluru police said in a statement.

Arrest and Investigation

Police traced the accused using the registration number of the two-wheeler.

"Notices were issued to them, and on April 23, both accused appeared at the police station along with the vehicle used in the offence. They were taken into custody and, during interrogation, confessed to the indecent behaviour towards the woman," police said.

It was revealed that both accused work as delivery boys for an online grocery firm in Avalahalli, they added. Further investigation is in progress.

Street harassment is a criminal offence in India, prosecutable under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. Bengaluru police often use CCTV footage and social media to identify and apprehend perpetrators in such cases. The Yelahanka Police Station will now conduct further investigations to determine the appropriate charges and legal proceedings.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru molestation case: 4 accused arrested
Bengaluru molestation case: 4 accused arrested
Two Arrested for Robbing Man at Knifepoint in Bengaluru
Bengaluru shamed again: Woman molested, thrown to the ground
Bengaluru shamed again: Woman molested, thrown to the ground
Call centre employee gang-raped inside moving van in Bengaluru
Call centre employee gang-raped inside moving van in Bengaluru
2 held for harassing Korean woman in Mumbai
2 held for harassing Korean woman in Mumbai

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 2

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stunning in gym outfit0:32

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stunning in gym outfit

Bulldozer Tears Into Delhi Temple, Devotee Breaks Down as Chaos Unfolds9:43

Bulldozer Tears Into Delhi Temple, Devotee Breaks Down as...

Victim Makes Shocking Claims in Murshidabad Crude Bomb Attack1:25

Victim Makes Shocking Claims in Murshidabad Crude Bomb...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO