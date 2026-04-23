Two Arrested For Harassing Woman In Bengaluru

Bengaluru police have arrested two delivery men after a video surfaced showing them harassing a woman on a street, sparking outrage and prompting swift action.

Key Points Bengaluru police arrest two men for allegedly harassing a woman.

The incident occurred near Kogilu Main Road in Maruthi Nagar.

A video of the incident circulated on social media, prompting police action.

The accused were traced using the registration number of their two-wheeler.

Both accused confessed to the indecent behaviour and work as delivery boys.

Police on Thursday said they arrested two men for allegedly behaving "indecently" and harassing a young woman walking on a road in Bengaluru.

Details of the Harassment Incident

According to police, the incident occurred near Kogilu Main Road in Maruthi Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Yelahanka Police Station, on Tuesday afternoon.

"When the woman was walking, two unidentified youth arrived on a two-wheeler and misbehaved with her, causing harassment. A video of the incident was circulated on social media via an Instagram account named 'Namma Bengaluru', following which a case was registered at Yelahanka Police Station," Bengaluru police said in a statement.

Arrest and Investigation

Police traced the accused using the registration number of the two-wheeler.

"Notices were issued to them, and on April 23, both accused appeared at the police station along with the vehicle used in the offence. They were taken into custody and, during interrogation, confessed to the indecent behaviour towards the woman," police said.

It was revealed that both accused work as delivery boys for an online grocery firm in Avalahalli, they added. Further investigation is in progress.

Street harassment is a criminal offence in India, prosecutable under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. Bengaluru police often use CCTV footage and social media to identify and apprehend perpetrators in such cases. The Yelahanka Police Station will now conduct further investigations to determine the appropriate charges and legal proceedings.