Delivery man falls from 3rd floor while fleeing dog; owner booked

A delivery person of an e-commerce firm was injured after falling from the third-floor of a building in Hyderabad when he tried to evade the customer's barking dog, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in an apartment at Manikonda on Sunday when the delivery executive, aged 30, went there to deliver a mattress and the dog started barking at the customer's door, which was reportedly partly open, they said.

Afraid of being attacked, the man ran for safety and climbed a railing but slipped and fell on the ground from there, the police said, adding that the customer and some others got him admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to be out of danger.

The delivery person suffered multiple injuries in the incident, a police official at the Raidurgam police station said.

A case has been registered under the IPC Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) against the dog owner, the official said.

A probe is on.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union in a release demanded that the dog owner bear the expenses of treatment of the delivery executive.

In January this year, a 23-year-old food delivery executive died after he suffered critical injuries after jumping off the third floor of an apartment building in Hyderabad, out of fear of being attacked by a pet dog of a customer that chased him.