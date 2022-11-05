Delhi's air quality remains 'severe' for 3rd straight day

Air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'severe' category, for the third day in a row on Saturday while the minimum temperature settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

IMAGE: Smog engulfs the Kartavya path, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 408 at 9.30 am.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 98 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, it said.

Areas in the National Capital Region -- Noida and Gurugram -- recorded an AQI of 529 and 478 respectively both in the highly toxic 'severe'.

Dhirpur in West Delhi recorded an AQI of 534.