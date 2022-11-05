News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi's air quality remains 'severe' for 3rd straight day

Delhi's air quality remains 'severe' for 3rd straight day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 05, 2022 12:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'severe' category, for the third day in a row on Saturday while the minimum temperature settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

IMAGE: Smog engulfs the Kartavya path, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 408 at 9.30 am.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 98 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said.

 

The maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, it said.

Areas in the National Capital Region -- Noida and Gurugram -- recorded an AQI of 529 and 478 respectively both in the highly toxic 'severe'.

Dhirpur in West Delhi recorded an AQI of 534.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi gasps for breath: 50% WFH ordered, schools shut
Delhi gasps for breath: 50% WFH ordered, schools shut
How dangerous Delhi's air has become
How dangerous Delhi's air has become
How to survive the Delhi smog: Dos and Don'ts
How to survive the Delhi smog: Dos and Don'ts
India must perform or perish against Zimbabwe
India must perform or perish against Zimbabwe
Hylo Open: Srikanth, Treesa-Gayatri in semis
Hylo Open: Srikanth, Treesa-Gayatri in semis
Bypolls for Mainpuri LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5
Bypolls for Mainpuri LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5
India logs 1,082 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths
India logs 1,082 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Is only Delhi's air polluted?

Is only Delhi's air polluted?

Air pollution hits 4 of 5 Delhi-NCR families: Survey

Air pollution hits 4 of 5 Delhi-NCR families: Survey

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances