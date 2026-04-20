Delhi Villages To Get Land Ownership Rights: What It Means

Residents of 31 villages in Delhi are set to gain ownership rights to their 'Lal Dora' land, paving the way for property cards and access to bank loans.

Key Points Residents of 31 villages in Delhi will soon receive ownership rights to their residential land within 'Lal Dora' limits.

Property cards will be issued to landowners in these Delhi villages, enabling them to secure bank loans.

The 'SVAMITVA Scheme' has been implemented in Delhi with special permission to facilitate the land ownership process.

Drone-based mapping of the villages has been completed, and the Delhi government is formulating regulations for property card allotment.

The residents of 31 villages in the national capital will soon receive ownership rights of their residential land lying within 'Lal Dora' limits, South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said on Monday.

The BJP MP said property cards will be issued to the land owners in these villages that will help them get bank loans.

Understanding Lal Dora Land in Delhi

'Lal Dora' land in Delhi refers to village habitation areas (Abadi) which lack formal registration.

Bidhuri had earlier written to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, ML Khattar, over the issue. The issue was later referred to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

The South Delhi MP shared a letter from the Panchayati Raj ministry, saying it has clarified that although Delhi does not have a gram panchayat system, the 'SVAMITVA Scheme' has nonetheless been implemented in the capital with special permission from the minister of Panchayati Raj.

SVAMITVA Scheme Implementation

Under this initiative, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Delhi government and the Survey of India, identifying 31 villages in Delhi for inclusion in the scheme, he said.

Drone-based mapping of these villages has already been completed, and the resulting maps have been handed over to the officials concerned, he said citing the Panchayati Raj ministry letter.

Property Card Allotment and Benefits

The Delhi Government is currently formulating the necessary regulations regarding this process, and property cards are expected to be allotted to the residents of these villages very soon, Bidhuri said.

Once the property cards are issued to the residents of the identified villages, they will not face any difficulties in applying for bank loans, he said.

"In the name of Delhi's development, land of the villagers was acquired by the government, for which they received only meagre compensation," Bidhuri said and charged that successive Congress governments at the Centre failed to regularise 'Lal Dora' land in the villages.

This caused leading banks to refuse bank loans against such properties, he added.

The move to grant ownership rights could significantly impact property values and development in these peri-urban villages. Similar 'Lal Dora' land regularisation schemes have been implemented in other states, often facing challenges related to land records and disputes. The Delhi government will need to establish clear guidelines to ensure a smooth transition and prevent potential legal issues.