Najafgarh Police Impound Vehicles in Tinted Window Crackdown

Delhi Police launched a special drive in Najafgarh, prosecuting 154 vehicles for illegal tinted windows to enhance road safety and deter criminal activity.

Key Points Delhi Police in Najafgarh prosecuted 154 vehicles for violating tinted window regulations.

The crackdown on tinted windows aims to address safety concerns, particularly for women, and prevent potential criminal activity.

Four vehicles were impounded for additional violations, including driving without a licence and defective number plates.

The special drive was conducted under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

A total of 154 vehicles were prosecuted and four impounded during a special drive against tinted windows in Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said on Thursday.

The action was carried out on Wednesday under the jurisdiction of the Najafgarh traffic circle amid rising concerns over the increasing use of black films on car windows, they said.

According to police, tinted windows pose serious safety concerns, particularly for women, and may also be used to conceal criminal activities.

Crackdown Details

"A special drive was launched to curb this growing menace and ensure strict compliance with traffic rules," a senior police officer said.

During the drive, 154 vehicles were booked under relevant sections of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for having tinted windows. The films put on the vehicle windows were removed on the spot, the officer said.

Additionally, four vehicles were impounded for violations such as driving without a licence, defective number plates and misbehaviour, according to police.

"The majority of the vehicles booked included popular models such as Mahindra Thar and Scorpio, among other cars," a police statement said.