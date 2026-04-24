Delhi Trade And Taxes Officials Transferred After Irregularities Found

Following the discovery of serious irregularities, 162 officials from Delhi's Trade and Taxes Department, including assistant commissioners, have been transferred, signalling a crackdown on corruption.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 162 Delhi Trade and Taxes officials transferred following a surprise visit by the Chief Minister.

The transfers include three Assistant Commissioners and numerous Section Officers.

The Chief Minister emphasised transparency and accountability as top priorities.

The transferred officials had been stationed at the same locations for an extended period.

A total of 162 officials, including three assistant commissioners, of the Trade and Taxes department were transferred after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta found "serious irregularities" during a surprise visit on April 8, a Delhi government statement said on Friday.

Mass Transfers in Delhi Trade and Taxes Department

Separate transfer orders for different ranks of officials were issued by the Services Department on Thursday.

"Under this strict action by the chief minister, a total of 162 officials, including three Assistant Commissioners, 58 Section Officer Grade-I, 22 Assistant Section Officer Grade-II, 74 Senior Assistant Grade-III, and 5 Junior Assistant Grade-IV have been transferred," the statement said.

Details of Transferred Officials

The transferred assistant commissioners of the ad hoc DANICS cadre include Sunita, Manoj Kumar and Surender Singh, the order of Services Department said.

"These officials had been posted at the same location for a long time," the statement said.

Emphasis on Transparency and Accountability

The chief minister has cleared that ensuring transparency and accountability is topmost priority and there is no room for corruption or irregularities in it, the statement added.