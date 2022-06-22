News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal's dy secretary, 2 other top officials suspended in graft case

Kejriwal's dy secretary, 2 other top officials suspended in graft case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 22, 2022 23:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A deputy secretary in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office and two sub-divisional magistrates have been suspended by Lt Governor VK Saxena on corruption charges, official sources said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal chairs a high-level review meeting, at the Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi, June 21, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The charges of "procedural lapses indicating corruption in land related matters" against the deputy secretary were from his tenure as Narela SDM, they said.

"The case against the deputy secretary at CMO has nothing to do with the Delhi CM's office," a Delhi government official said.

 

Prakash Chandra Thakur posted as deputy secretary in the chief minister's office, Vasant Vihar SDM Harshit Jain and Vivek Vihar SDM Devender Sharma were suspended and disciplinary proceedings ordered against them, sources said.

"The charges against the three officials were related to procedural lapses in land matters hinting corruption," an official said.

The trio are DANICS cadre officers.

"The transfer and postings of officers of Delhi government comes under the Services department that is handled by the Lt Governor. So, Delhi government has no say in whoever is given a posting," the Delhi government official said.

The move reflected LG Saxena's commitment to zero tolerance to corruption and ensuring probity in the functioning of the government, one of the sources said.

The lieutenant governor had on Monday suspended two assistant engineers of the Delhi Development Authority after finding lapses in the construction of EWS flats in Kalkaji Extension.

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party attacked the Kejriwal government over the suspension of the officials.

"The Delhi CM claims zero tolerance on corruption but today a black sheep has been found in his own office clearly indicating there is no monitoring against corruption there," alleged Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

No reaction was immediately available from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
ED attaches assets, firms linked to Satyendar Jain
ED attaches assets, firms linked to Satyendar Jain
'Kejriwal's ambition, ego and greed have changed him'
'Kejriwal's ambition, ego and greed have changed him'
Sacked Delhi minister seeks 'lie detector test' for himself, Kejriwal and Jain
Sacked Delhi minister seeks 'lie detector test' for himself, Kejriwal and Jain
Four MLAs join Shiv Sena rebels' ranks in Guwahati
Four MLAs join Shiv Sena rebels' ranks in Guwahati
Soon after offering to quit Uddhav leaves CM's home
Soon after offering to quit Uddhav leaves CM's home
NCB files draft charges against Rhea in drugs case
NCB files draft charges against Rhea in drugs case
Forcibly hospitalised, escaped on foot: Sena MLAs
Forcibly hospitalised, escaped on foot: Sena MLAs
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

ED raids Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's home

ED raids Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's home

Why Kejriwal Has Tied Up With This Kerala Businessman

Why Kejriwal Has Tied Up With This Kerala Businessman

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances