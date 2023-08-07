News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi services bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

Delhi services bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 07, 2023 15:55 IST
A bill to replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration after the Upper House, which was adjourned earlier in the pre-lunch session, reassembled at 2 pm.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

The ordinance was promulgated by the central government on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

 

The Delhi government had approached the Supreme Court for staying the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, promulgated on May 19.

However, the Supreme Court last month refused to grant an interim stay on the Centre's ordinance on control over services in Delhi. It referred the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to a Constitution bench.

In the discussion, Congress member Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposed the legislation saying it is a "retrogressive bill" that is "completely unconstitutional".

He also said it is a "frontal assault on the people of Delhi and violates federalism".

On the other hand, Sudhanshu Trivedi of the BJP rebutted the claims of the Opposition and defended the bill.

He said the ordinance and subsequently the bill required considering how the AAP government in Delhi undertook "rampant large-scale bureaucratic transfers" after the Supreme Court judgement.

The National Capital Civil Services Authority will consists of the chief minister, chief secretary and the principal home secretary of Delhi.

The bill empowers the Authority to make recommendations to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) regarding transfers and postings of officials and disciplinary matters.

The bill also empowers the LG to exercise his sole discretion on several matters including those recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority, and the summoning, prorogation and dissolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

