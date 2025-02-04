HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
EC censures AAP's 'pressure tactics' in rare rebuke

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh
Listen to Article
February 04, 2025 14:18 IST

Amid allegations levelled by the Aam Aadmi Party that the Election Commission is being run by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the poll panel on Tuesday hit back saying it is a three-member body which has collectively noted 'repeated deliberate pressure tactics' to malign the poll authority in Delhi polls.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar, during a press conference in New Delhi on March 16, 2024. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

It said an impression is being created that the EC is a single member body.

In a post on X, the EC said it has decided to have constitutional restraint, absorbing such outbursts with sagacity, stoically and not to be swayed by such insinuations.

 

Top AAP leaders, including its convenor Arvind Karjiwal, have claimed that the EC has been ignoring the Bharatiya Janata Party's alleged violations of poll code.

Kejriwal had alleged that Kumar is not taking action against the BJP to bag a post-retirement assignment.

Kumar demits office on February 18 on attaining the age of 65 years.

Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu are the other election commissioners.

'The 3-member Commission collectively noted repeated deliberate pressure tactics to malign ECI in Delhi Elections,as if it is a single member body & decided to have constitutional restraint, absorbing such outbursts with sagacity, stoically & not to be swayed by such insinuations,' the poll authority said in a rare reaction.

Delhi goes to polls on Wednesday where AAP seeks to retain power and BJP trying to form the next government.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
