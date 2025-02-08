14 seats where Cong outpolled BJP's victory margin

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 08, 2025 20:37 IST

Congress received more votes than the wining margin in 14 constituencies where Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious defeating Aam Aadmi Party candidates, including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia.

New Delhi, Feb 08 (ANI): A deserted view of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office during the vote counting for the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma)Photograph: pti

AAP on Saturday was restricted to 22 seats, 14 short of forming a majority.

While the party increased its vote share from 4.26 per cent in 2020 to over six per cent in 2025, it failed to win even a single seat for third consecutive term.

 

These 14 seats are Timarpur, Badli, Nangloi Jat, Madipur, Rajender Nagar, New Delhi, Jangpura, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, and Trilokpuri.

BJP's Parvesh Verma, former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma's son, defeated Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency.

Kejriwal lost the seat by 4,089 votes at the constituency, where Sandeep Dikshit, son of another former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, finished a distant third with 4,568 votes, higher than the victory margin.

Similarly in Jangpura, Sisodia lost to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah by just 675 votes where Congress' Farhad Suri received 7,350 votes.

Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was defeated by BJP's Shikha Roy in Greater Kailash by 3,188 votes with Congress' candidate Garvit Singhvi getting 6,711 votes.

Congress, however, also received more votes than margin victory at seven seats where AAP emerged victorious. These seats included Kalkaji, where Delhi chief minister Atishi won defeating her nearest rival BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

Congress could get second place only in Kasturba Nagar where Abhishek Dutt received 27,019 votes and lost to BJP's Neeraj Basoya who got 38,067 votes.

The party only managed to save deposit in three seats -- Kasturba Nagar, Badli, and Nangloi Jat.

There are three seats -- Mehrauli, Okhla, and Mustafabad -- where Congress is not even in top three.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
