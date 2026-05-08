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Delhi Police Investigate Death Threats To Defence Firm MD

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 08, 2026 20:36 IST

Delhi Police have launched an investigation into death threats against a defence entrepreneur, allegedly linked to an international extortion network, raising concerns about security for businesses in the defence sector.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police are investigating death threats against Sahil Luthra, MD of Vijayen Trishul Defence Solutions.
  • Luthra received a threatening voice note allegedly from an international extortion network.
  • The fresh threat is being treated as part of an ongoing extortion and intimidation case.
  • Luthra has been facing threats since 2024 after his company announced expansion plans.
  • Previous complaints involved extortion demands and threatening calls from multiple countries.

The Delhi Police has begun investigation after a complaint of fresh death threats to a city-based defence entrepreneur allegedly from an international extortion network, an official said on Friday.

According to the police sources, Sahil Luthra, Managing Director of Vijayen Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS), has written senior officers after receiving a voice note threatening him for dire consequences on April 24.

 

Investigation Launched into Defence Sector Threats

The complaint was subsequently forwarded to the Special Cell for investigation and necessary action, they said.

The sources said the fresh threat complaint is being treated as part of an ongoing extortion and intimidation case already under scrutiny by specialised agencies. Luthra, in his written complaint, alleged that the sender threatened to kill him. He had earlier also reported receiving similar threats on February 26 from foreign numbers.

Extortion and Intimidation Case Under Scrutiny

Police sources said an email regarding the latest threat perception was received from Luthra on May 6, following which senior officers marked the matter to the Special Cell.

Company Expansion Linked to Increased Threats

According to sources, Luthra has been facing threats since 2024 after his company announced expansion plans in Punjab and other defence-related sectors. Previous complaints had also mentioned extortion demands worth several crores and repeated threatening calls allegedly made from multiple countries.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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