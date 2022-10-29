Delhi cops nab Canada-based terrorist, 4 sharpshooters with Khalistan links

The Delhi police's special cell has arrested four sharpshooters of the Pakistan-backed Khalistani nexus of Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and Canada-based gangster turned terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: The weapons seized by Delhi police from gangsters. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to police, Lakhwinder Singh was nabbed from Sarai Kale Khan on September 24, and Gurjeet was apprehended near ISBT Kashmiri Gate on October 13.

Later, Harmender Singh and Sukhdev were nabbed from their hideout in Punjab's Moga after Gurjeet revealed that the duo was overseeing a major chunk of cross-border operations for Landa and Rinda, they said.

Four pistols, 11 live cartridges and a pump action rifle were recovered from Lakhwinder while a pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Gurjeet, they said.

An AK-47 assault rifle, two pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from Harminder and one MP-5 submachine gun, two pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from Sukhdev, police added.

The arrested people revealed that recently Harmender and Sukhdev coordinated several drone droppings, a senior police officer said

Of these, some drones dropped AKs, MP-5s, HE grenades and Star/Beretta pistols which were seized by the police forces in several operations, the officer said.

Deepak alias Tinu of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar nexus who had escaped from the custody of Mansa Police on October 1, was arrested from Rajasthan's Alwar last week.

He is one of the main accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The police said they recovered five Chinese HE grenades and two pistols from Deepak's possession.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Rinda and Landa are supplying weapons to three distinct groups -- Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, its arch-rival Davinder Bambiha syndicate and local criminals of Punjab who keep working either independently or for the two criminal alliances, the police said.

They said the objectives of both Rinda and Landa are to execute the tasks which may lead to a resurgence of terrorism in Punjab, for which ISI is backing them with Chinese HE Grenades, AK-47 and MP-5 rifles and loads of ex-China Army stock star pistols.

In a previous operation of Special Cell, one SK Kharoud was arrested who is a close associate of Rinda, they said.

It was found that Kharoud was also connected with the Goldy Brar-Kala Rana-Lawrence Bishnoi nexus as he was using hideouts provided by Rana and was connected over encrypted chat platforms with Rinda on one hand and Goldy Brar on the other, the police said.

The weapons recovered from Kharoud were also Chinese Ordinance Corp. Group manufactured, they said.

While both the rival criminal groups are fighting a bloody turf war in India, they are sourcing their weapons and drugs from Rinda and Landa, the police said.