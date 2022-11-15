Delhi police may seek Aaftab's dating details from Bumble

In another development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the Delhi police is likely to write to dating app Bumble to seek details of accused Aaftab Poonawala's profile to find out details of the women who visited him.

IMAGE: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area, New Delhi, November 15, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Aaftab had met Shraddha on Bumble.

According to sources, the Delhi police wants to ascertain if any of the women Aftab dated on the app could be a possible motive behind Shraddha's murder.

"The Delhi police may write to Bumble to get details of Aaftab's profile to find details of the women who visited him in his house when Shraddha's body was still in the refrigerator. The police are looking at the possibility if any of these women could be a reason behind her killing," the police sources said.

Bumble is headquartered in Texas, USA.

The Delhi police have so far recovered around 12 suspected body parts disposed of by Aaftab, the accused in the Shraddha murder case.

The body parts have been sent for examination to ascertain if they are all human remains, according to police sources.

"Around 12 samples recovered of remains suspected to be of a human, have been picked up by forensic experts and sent to confirm if they're all human remains. They'll be sent to match with the DNA samples of her father," the sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Shraddha’s head is yet to be recovered.