News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi police identify 6 shooters involved in Moosewala murder case

Delhi police identify 6 shooters involved in Moosewala murder case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 10, 2022 20:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi police has identified six shooters allegedly involved in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, a senior police officer said on Friday.

IMAGE: Sidhu Moosewala. Photograph: ANI Photo

HS Dhaliwal, special commissioner of police, special cell, told the media that the singer's death was an organised and brazen killing.

During the media briefing, he said the police had issued eight pictures of the suspects and six of the shooters were identified.

 

Out of them, the role of four in the murder, which took place in Punjab's Mansa last month, has been established.

The Delhi police had on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder.

Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle alias Mahakal was arrested earlier this week from Pune in a joint operation with the Maharashtra police in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in connection with the incident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bishnoi henchman grilled for threat letter to Salman
Bishnoi henchman grilled for threat letter to Salman
Pune police make fresh arrest in Moosewala murder case
Pune police make fresh arrest in Moosewala murder case
Moosewala murder: 3rd suspect arrested from Haryana
Moosewala murder: 3rd suspect arrested from Haryana
Sindhu, Sen exits end India's campaign in Indonesia
Sindhu, Sen exits end India's campaign in Indonesia
Maha RS counting held as BJP objects to 3 MVA votes
Maha RS counting held as BJP objects to 3 MVA votes
Gen Musharraf critical, on ventilator support in UAE
Gen Musharraf critical, on ventilator support in UAE
Protests Demand Sharma, Jindal Arrests
Protests Demand Sharma, Jindal Arrests
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Moosewala murder: Pune cops in Delhi to quiz Bishnoi

Moosewala murder: Pune cops in Delhi to quiz Bishnoi

Interpol issues red corner notice against Goldy Brar

Interpol issues red corner notice against Goldy Brar

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances