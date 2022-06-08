News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pune police make fresh arrest in Moosewala murder case

Pune police make fresh arrest in Moosewala murder case

Source: PTI
June 08, 2022 21:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The police have arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble, alias Mahakal, in connection with the killing of popular singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab last month, an official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Youngsters stage a candlelight march to pay tribute to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, in Jalandhar, June 3, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

“Kamble, against whom the stringent MCOCA was invoked, was wanted by the Pune (rural) police for allegedly harbouring a murder case accused, Santosh Jadhav, also a suspect in the Moosewala murder case.

 

"We have arrested Kamble against whom the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act was invoked for allegedly harbouring Jadhav in the 2021 murder case of one Omkar Bankhele. A case to that effect was registered with Manchar police station in Pune district," said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of police, (Pune rural).

When asked whether Kamble had any role in the Moosewala murder case, he said the police arrested him in a case registered at Manchar police station.

"But we will be informing about his arrest to the concern investigation agencies to check his role," he added.

Deshmukh said Kamble is also involved in a case registered in Rajasthan, and the Pune rural police will inform their counterparts in Rajasthan and Punjab.

Speaking about his role in the Bankhele murder case, he said Kamble is not directly linked to this case in which Jadhav is an accused.

"But he had sheltered Jadhav after the latter committed the crime. There is a provision in the MCOCA that those who help or harbour accused against whom MCOCA has been invoked, also become accused under MCOCA," the police officer added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Gang members killed Moosewala, admits Bishnoi
Gang members killed Moosewala, admits Bishnoi
Moosewala murder: HC denies probe by sitting judge
Moosewala murder: HC denies probe by sitting judge
Punjab CM meets Moosewala's family days after killing
Punjab CM meets Moosewala's family days after killing
Yedi says son Vijayendra will contest 2023 polls
Yedi says son Vijayendra will contest 2023 polls
Use of ethanol-blended petrol saved over Rs 41K cr
Use of ethanol-blended petrol saved over Rs 41K cr
SP nominates SP Maurya to UP council, miffs Rajbhar
SP nominates SP Maurya to UP council, miffs Rajbhar
National Highway Authority creates Guinness record
National Highway Authority creates Guinness record
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Moosewala murder: 3rd suspect arrested from Haryana

Moosewala murder: 3rd suspect arrested from Haryana

Autopsy shows 19 bullets were pumped into Moosewala

Autopsy shows 19 bullets were pumped into Moosewala

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances