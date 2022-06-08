Pune police make fresh arrest in Moosewala murder case

The police have arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble, alias Mahakal, in connection with the killing of popular singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab last month, an official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Youngsters stage a candlelight march to pay tribute to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, in Jalandhar, June 3, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

“Kamble, against whom the stringent MCOCA was invoked, was wanted by the Pune (rural) police for allegedly harbouring a murder case accused, Santosh Jadhav, also a suspect in the Moosewala murder case.

"We have arrested Kamble against whom the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act was invoked for allegedly harbouring Jadhav in the 2021 murder case of one Omkar Bankhele. A case to that effect was registered with Manchar police station in Pune district," said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of police, (Pune rural).

When asked whether Kamble had any role in the Moosewala murder case, he said the police arrested him in a case registered at Manchar police station.

"But we will be informing about his arrest to the concern investigation agencies to check his role," he added.

Deshmukh said Kamble is also involved in a case registered in Rajasthan, and the Pune rural police will inform their counterparts in Rajasthan and Punjab.

Speaking about his role in the Bankhele murder case, he said Kamble is not directly linked to this case in which Jadhav is an accused.

"But he had sheltered Jadhav after the latter committed the crime. There is a provision in the MCOCA that those who help or harbour accused against whom MCOCA has been invoked, also become accused under MCOCA," the police officer added.