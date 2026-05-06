Illegal LPG Refilling Racket Busted In Delhi

Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal LPG refilling racket in Nangloi, seizing a significant number of gas cylinders and arresting three individuals involved in the illicit operation.

Key Points Delhi Police busted an illegal LPG refilling and hoarding operation in Nangloi.

96 domestic gas cylinders, vehicles, and equipment were seized during the raid.

Three individuals involved in the illegal LPG refilling racket have been arrested.

The accused diverted LPG cylinders meant for delivery and sold them illegally.

The Delhi Police has busted an illegal LPG refilling and hoarding racket in Nangloi, seizing 96 domestic gas cylinders, vehicles and equipment, an official said on Wednesday.

Illegal LPG Operation Uncovered

Following specific intelligence inputs, a crime branch team apprehended three people during the raid at Bakkarwala Road in outer Delhi.

According to police, the accused illegally stored domestic LPG cylinders in a vacant plot and allegedly refilled gas from filled cylinders into empty ones using unauthorised metallic pipes and other equipment.

Arrests and Seized Items

Police said the accused Vinod (37), Vijay (38) and Vansh Raj (26) were allegedly associated with LPG delivery work.

Besides the cylinders, police also recovered three tempos, three weighing machines and two metallic pipes.

"The accused failed to produce any valid documents for possessing such a large quantity of LPG cylinders. The Food and Supply Officer of Vikaspuri was informed, and police seized all the cylinders in his presence," the officer said.

Investigation Underway

The accused allegedly told police they diverted LPG cylinders meant for delivery and illegally refilled and sold them in the open market.

Further investigation is underway.