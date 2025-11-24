HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Telangana: 80-year-old doctor, family rescued from 3-day digital arrest

Telangana: 80-year-old doctor, family rescued from 3-day digital arrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 24, 2025 22:53 IST

x

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau on Monday said it has foiled a digital arrest extortion attempt and rescued an 80-year-old doctor and his family in Bhadradri Kothagudem district from three days of "harassment" by cyber fraudsters posing as Central Bureau of Investigation officials.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The fraudsters had put the elderly doctor, who runs a Nursing Home in Bhadrachalam, his daughter-in-law and his minor granddaughter under digital arrest.

 

On November 20, the doctor received WhatsApp video calls from the offenders impersonating as CBI officials. They falsely claimed that a bank account opened with his Aadhaar in Mumbai was linked to over 100 criminal cases being investigated by the CBl, TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said in a release.

To terrorise the family, the fraudsters instructed them not to inform anyone, claiming they were "under CBI surveillance."

They forced them to maintain hourly video-call contact and collected complete bank information from the victims, including details of amounts available in their bank accounts and fixed deposits etc, she said.

They coerced them to prematurely break the FD and prepare to transfer funds to them, the TGCSB Director said.

When the family stopped responding and failed to attend the hospital, their assistant grew suspicious.

After being repeatedly asked, the victims disclosed the ongoing coercion to the assistant, who informed the matter to the District Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Kothagudem district, of TGCSB on November 23 night.

Immediately, deputy SP Ashok Babu and inspector Jitender reached the residence of the doctor and cut off communication with the fraudsters.

"Their prompt and timely intervention prevented a major financial loss and ended the family's psychological distress," Goel said.

The Cyber Crime Police have initiated a detailed technical probe.

Tracing the fraudsters' IP addresses, analysis of call-routing paths, examination of device identifiers, and coordination with service providers and national cybercrime platforms are currently in progress to identify the originators and disrupt the network involved, the senior official further said.

The Cyber Crime Police urged citizens to remain vigilant and said no police, CBl, or government agency conducts "digital arrests" or WhatsApp inquiries.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SC restrains release of accused in Rs 3.29 cr 'digital arrest' case
SC restrains release of accused in Rs 3.29 cr 'digital arrest' case
'Digital Arrest?' Don't Panic!
'Digital Arrest?' Don't Panic!
'Digital arrest' most dreaded threat: President Murmu
'Digital arrest' most dreaded threat: President Murmu
Gujarat police nab kingpin of Chinese cyber slavery network
Gujarat police nab kingpin of Chinese cyber slavery network
SC to deal with Rs 3K cr digital arrest cases with iron hand
SC to deal with Rs 3K cr digital arrest cases with iron hand

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Unhygienic Habits That Might Make You Sick

webstory image 2

Dahi Undi: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

VIDEOS

India s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal meets Israel s President Isaac Herzog at the President House4:19

India s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal meets Israel s...

PM Modi lands in New Delhi following participation in G20 Summit 2025 held in Johannesburg2:16

PM Modi lands in New Delhi following participation in G20...

Sanjay Mishra looked in full style even at the age of 620:23

Sanjay Mishra looked in full style even at the age of 62

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO