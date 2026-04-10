Woman Arrested for Stealing Jewellery from Vulnerable Women in Delhi

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a jewellery theft racket by arresting a woman accused of targeting vulnerable women at hospitals and temples, stealing their valuables through manipulation and deceit.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Paro, a 38-year-old woman, for allegedly leading a jewellery theft racket.

The gang targeted vulnerable women at crowded public places like hospitals and temples in Delhi.

Paro and her associates would manipulate victims into handing over their gold ornaments and valuables.

Police analysed CCTV footage from 50 locations and conducted surveillance to apprehend Paro.

Paro, who is married with three children, turned to crime due to financial distress and family issues.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old woman, the alleged kingpin of a racket targeting other women at hospitals and temples, stealing their jewellery and other valuable items, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Paro, a resident of Bawana, was wanted in at least three cases and had been declared a proclaimed offender in two cases in 2023, he said.

According to the police, the gang operated by identifying women who appeared to be alone or in a vulnerable condition at crowded public places such as hospital premises and temple complexes. The accused and her associates would approach the victims under various pretexts, including offering help or engaging them in casual conversation.

They would then gradually manipulate the victims, creating confusion or fear to lower their alertness, before deceitfully taking away gold ornaments and other valuables, police said.

In one such case registered at the I P Estate police station in 2023, a woman was targeted at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and her jewellery was stolen in a similar manner.

Investigation and Arrest

"A crime branch team was specifically tasked to crack the pattern of such offences. After analysing CCTV footage from around 50 locations and conducting sustained surveillance for nearly a month, the team zeroed in on the accused and apprehended her from Bawana on April 9," the officer said.

Accused's Background

Police said Paro, who studied up to class 8, turned to crime due to financial distress and family issues. She is married and has three children. She was found involved in cases registered at the I P Estate and Mandir Marg police stations under cheating charges. Efforts are underway to trace her associates, police said.