News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi ordinance: SC issues notice to Centre

Delhi ordinance: SC issues notice to Centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 10, 2023 15:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre's stand on a plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance on control of services.

IMAGE: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha issued notice to the government and asked senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party government, to amend its plea and add the Lieutenant Governor as party in case.

"We'll issue notice," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on July 17.

 

In its plea, the AAP government has said it is an "unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat" that attempts to "override" the top court and the basic structure of the Constitution.

Besides quashing the ordinance, the Delhi government has also sought an interim stay on it.

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has termed it as a "deception" with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS) cadre.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'A governor should not be indulging in politics'
'A governor should not be indulging in politics'
'Governorships should be abolished'
'Governorships should be abolished'
Delhi vs Centre: SC defers swearing in of DERC chief
Delhi vs Centre: SC defers swearing in of DERC chief
Check out this Sen-sation's 'greatest comeback'
Check out this Sen-sation's 'greatest comeback'
Sharad Pawar faction MLA joins Ajit camp to save...
Sharad Pawar faction MLA joins Ajit camp to save...
'We're fighting each other, BJP in AC enjoying show'
'We're fighting each other, BJP in AC enjoying show'
Merged HDFC Bank set to push Reliance off its perch
Merged HDFC Bank set to push Reliance off its perch
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Governor-CM Rifts: Democracy At Risk

Governor-CM Rifts: Democracy At Risk

Delhi ordinance will pass in Parliament: BJP sources

Delhi ordinance will pass in Parliament: BJP sources

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances