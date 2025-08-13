UP police arrest 2 for rape of deaf-mute woman

The police in Balrampur have arrested two men in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 22-year-old woman with hearing and speech impairments.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, August 11, has sparked outrage across Uttar Pradesh after CCTV footage showed the victim attempting to flee her attackers.

The victim was returning home from her uncle’s house when the two suspects, Ankur Verma and Harshit Pandey, followed her as she was returning from her uncle’s home. The accused then reportedly forced the woman onto their motorcycle and took her to a secluded location where they assaulted her.

Concerned family members launched a search after she failed to return home, eventually finding her unconscious in a field just 20 metres from the Bahadurpur police outpost.

She was immediately taken to the district women’s hospital. Her condition was described as physically stable but emotionally traumatised.

The police acted swiftly, registering a case and forming specialised teams to locate the culprits.

Within 27 hours of the crime, both men were apprehended following a police encounter.

Confirming the arrests on 'X', Balrampur Superintendent of Police, Vikash Kumar, said: "We have arrested the two accused, Ankur Verma and Harshit Pandey. We took them to the crime spot, and they later admitted to committing the rape."

During the police operation, one suspect was shot in the leg, while the other sustained injuries after falling 20 feet while attempting to escape.

Both men were taken to the district hospital for treatment and are now in police custody.