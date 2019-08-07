News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi loses 3 ex-CMs in less than a year

Delhi loses 3 ex-CMs in less than a year

August 07, 2019 09:09 IST

Photograph: PTI photo

With Sushma Swaraj's demise on Tuesday night, the national capital has lost three former chief ministers in less than a year.

Swaraj, who was the chief minister of Delhi for a brief period from October-December 1998, passed away on Tuesday night due to cardiac arrest.

 

Three-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in July this year due to cardiac arrest.

Diskhit and Swaraj died within a month.

Madan Lal Khurana, who was the chief minister from 1993-96, also passed away in October last year.

