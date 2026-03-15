Man Arrested in Connection with Hotel Robbery and Vandalism in Delhi

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a key suspect involved in a violent hotel dacoity and vandalism case in Palam village, bringing closure to a long-standing investigation.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Mahesh alias Ganja in connection with a hotel dacoity and vandalism case from September 2025.

The incident involved a group of masked men who looted Rs 2 lakh and vandalised a hotel in Palam village, Delhi.

Five other suspects were previously arrested, but Mahesh had been evading capture since the incident.

Mahesh, a former Rapido bike rider, allegedly became involved in criminal activities after associating with local criminals.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehended Mahesh after receiving intelligence about his possible location in Palam.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a dacoity and vandalism incident at a hotel in southwest Delhi's Palam village area last year, an officer said on Sunday.

Accused Mahesh alias Ganja was arrested on March 13 in connection with a case registered at the Palam Village police station, he said.

Details of the Hotel Dacoity

According to police, the incident took place on September 28, 2025, when a group of five to six masked men, armed with iron rods, barged into a hotel in Palam village and created panic among the staff.

"The complainant, who runs the hotel, told police that the accused smashed glass panels, vandalised furniture and other property inside the premises and assaulted the employees present there," the officer said.

During the attack, the accused allegedly looted around Rs 2 lakh from the hotel counter and also took away the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV cameras installed on the premises in an attempt to destroy evidence, the officer added.

One of the hotel employees, Priyanshu, sustained injuries in the assault and had to be admitted to a hospital. A case was subsequently registered and a probe launched.

Arrest and Investigation

"During the probe, police arrested five accused persons -- Ritik, Mohammad Ladka, Prakash alias Chinu, Rakesh and Mohammad Ibrar. However, Mahesh alias Ganja managed to evade arrest and remained absconding since the incident," the officer said.

A team from the Delhi Police's Crime Branch was tasked with tracing and apprehending the wanted accused. Acting on information that the accused might visit the Sarojini Nagar area on March 13, a trap was laid.

"But the accused did not reach the location. Further intelligence suggested that he could visit his residence in Palam to meet his parents. Based on the fresh input, the team conducted surveillance in the area and eventually, apprehended Mahesh from Palam village," the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to his involvement in the dacoity case. "Mahesh had studied up to Class 8 and later, worked at a private company at the Delhi airport before becoming a Rapido bike rider. He allegedly came in contact with local criminals during this period and got involved in criminal activities. Further investigation in the case is underway," the officer said.