Family of Delhi Man Killed in Holi Clash Demands Justice

A family in Delhi is seeking justice after their son, a digital marketing student, tragically died following a Holi clash allegedly sparked by a minor dispute, highlighting the need for peace and accountability.

Key Points A 26-year-old man in Delhi died after a clash during Holi celebrations, allegedly triggered by a dispute over a balloon.

The victim, who was studying digital marketing, was allegedly attacked while returning home after playing Holi.

The victim's family alleges a large group attacked them and are demanding a thorough police investigation and strict action against the accused.

Delhi Transport Minister visited the family, and police have arrested four people and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the killing.

A 26-year-old man who died following a clash during Holi celebrations in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar had been pursuing a digital marketing course and hoped to support his family, his relatives said on Saturday, while demanding strict action against the accused.

The deceased, identified as Tarun, died after sustaining severe injuries in the clash that was allegedly triggered by a dispute between two families from different communities over a balloon, in the JJ Colony area on Wednesday, according to police.

Recalling the incident, Tarun's father Memraj claimed that a balloon filled with coloured water accidentally fell on a woman from the other family, which started the initial altercation.

"It was around 11 pm on Holi, and we were getting ready to sleep when they came to attack us. Earlier in the day, a small girl had dropped a balloon by mistake, and it fell on a woman from another community. They made such a big deal about it. We even apologised to her," he claimed.

According to Memraj, the woman later gathered her relatives, who allegedly came armed with sticks and attacked the family members.

"They first attacked us, and we rushed to our homes. They then locked our gates from the outside. They were around 10 to 12 people.

"My brother was injured, got stitches in his head, and his hands are broken. I also have injuries in my eyes, and my wife was beaten up too," he said.

He claimed that Tarun had gone out to play Holi and was attacked when he was returning home.

"My son had gone out to play Holi with his friends. When he came back, they were waiting for him. They attacked him brutally and killed him," he alleged.

Memraj said his son was pursuing a digital marketing course and had hoped to support the family.

"He was our hope. He was doing a course in digital marketing and told us he would become our support," he said.

Tarun's uncle alleged that a large group of people had attacked them during the incident.

"About 25 to 30 people attacked us. There were only three of us. By mistake, some splashes of water fell on that woman, and she started turning it into a big issue, saying her fasting had been ruined," he claimed.

He alleged that Tarun was assaulted outside their lane when he was returning home.

"He was just 26 years old and was studying. He had no idea what had happened. They caught hold of him outside the lane and beat him with hockey sticks and sticks on his head," he said.

Family Demands Justice and Investigation

The family members also alleged that they were not satisfied with the investigation so far and demanded strict action against those involved. They claimed they had no information about who had been arrested and the overall investigation.

Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh visited the grieving family and met the relatives of the deceased.

Police had earlier said four people have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the killing, and further investigation is underway.