Rediff.com  » News » Delhi HC summons Uddhav, Aaditya, Raut in defamation case

Delhi HC summons Uddhav, Aaditya, Raut in defamation case

Source: PTI
March 28, 2023 15:00 IST
The Delhi high court on Tuesday summoned former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on a defamation suit filed by MP Rahul Ramesh Shewale for allegedly levelling frivolous corruption allegations against him and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. 

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut. Photograph: PTI Photo

Justice Prateek Jalan admitted the defamation suit and issued summons to Uddhav, Aditya and Raut.

 

The high court also asked Google, Twitter, Uddhav, Aditya and Raut to file their written statements within 30 days on the plea seeking removal of the alleged defamatory content from social media platforms.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on April 17.

Shewale was represented through senior advocates Rajiv Nayar and Arvind Verma and lawyers Chirag Shah and Utsav Trivedi.

