Delhi HC summons Shashi Tharoor

The Delhi high court on Monday issued summons to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a defamation suit filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

IMAGE: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks during the Jaipur Literature Festival 2025, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chandrasekhar has prayed for an order restraining Tharoor from making any defamatory statements and sought a public apology and damages of Rs 10 crore for defaming and tarnishing his reputation.

The suit, which was filed over alleged false and defamatory statements made by Tharoor during the 2024 General Elections, accuses the Congress leader of accusing Chandrashekhar of bribing voters in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

The bench of Justice Purushainder Kumar Kaurav issued a summon to Shashi Tharoor, instructing him to respond to the defamation charges levelled against him.

After hearing the matter, the high court of Delhi was pleased to issue notice to Tharoor by all permissible modes returnable on April 28, 2025.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar has claimed that Tharoor's remarks, made on national television, were intended to damage his reputation and influence the election results.

The BJP leader argues that the false allegations, which were widely broadcasted on news channels and social media, played a key role in his loss during the Lok Sabha elections.

In the suit, the BJP Leader has asserted that false and defamatory statements were made in public forums by Tharoor in April 2024 which severely damaged his professional and personal reputation.

Plaintiff Chandrasekhar was represented by Vaibhav Gaggar, Senior Advocate who was briefed by the team of Karanjawala and Company comprising Meghna Mishra- Senior Partner, Ankit Rajgarhia-Principal Associate and Palak Sharma- Associate.

On April 10, Chandrasekhar accused Tharoor of disseminating patently false information among the constituents of Thiruvananthapuram, purportedly spreading misleading information regarding bribing key voters and influential figures such as Parish priests, among others.