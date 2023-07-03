News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi HC dismisses Manish Sisodia's bail plea

Delhi HC dismisses Manish Sisodia's bail plea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 03, 2023 16:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested for his alleged role in the money laundering case relating to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy.

IMAGE: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma refused to grant relief to Sisodia, saying he is not entitled to bail at this stage.

 

Besides Sisodia, the high court also dismissed the bail pleas of businessmen Abhishek Boinpally, Benoy Babu and Vijay Nair, who are co-accused in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arising from the alleged scam.

Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister and excise minister, was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam and has been in custody since then.

The high court has already denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30.

He was arrested on March 9 in the case lodged by the ED and is currently in judicial custody.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
He may influence witnesses: HC denies bail to Sisodia
He may influence witnesses: HC denies bail to Sisodia
No bail to Sisodia, court says evidence speaks volumes
No bail to Sisodia, court says evidence speaks volumes
Security personnel manhandled me in court: Sisodia
Security personnel manhandled me in court: Sisodia
ED questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case
ED questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case
'Did you ditch Sharad Pawar?' See Patel's reaction
'Did you ditch Sharad Pawar?' See Patel's reaction
'I'll be Neeraj Chopra's rival by next season'
'I'll be Neeraj Chopra's rival by next season'
Sensex ends above historic 65K; Nifty settles @ 19,322
Sensex ends above historic 65K; Nifty settles @ 19,322
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sisodia made Rs 290 crore in 'excise scam': ED

Sisodia made Rs 290 crore in 'excise scam': ED

ED names Sisodia as accused in fresh chargesheet

ED names Sisodia as accused in fresh chargesheet

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances