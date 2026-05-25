Delhi Gymkhana Club moves HC against Centre's order to vacate prime Lutyens' property

The Delhi Gymkhana Club has escalated its dispute with the Centre, moving the Delhi High Court to challenge an order demanding the club vacate its prime 27.3-acre Lutyens' Delhi premises by June 5, citing critical defence infrastructure needs.

IMAGE: A view of the Delhi Gymkhana Club. Photograph: @DelhiGymkhana/X

Key Points The Delhi Gymkhana Club has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the Centre's order to hand over its premises by June 5.

The Centre's directive, issued by the Land & Development Office, cites the need for the 27.3-acre plot for "strengthening and securing defence infrastructure."

The order states the premises are located in a highly sensitive and strategic area, critical for public security purposes.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before Justice Avneesh Jhingan.

The Delhi High Court has listed the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

Members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club on Monday moved the Delhi High Court against the Centre's order asking the club to hand over the premises to it by June 5.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before Justice Avneesh Jhingan by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi.

The court listed the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

Why the Centre Asked Delhi Gymkhana Club to Vacate Its Premises

The Centre has asked the Gymkhana Club in Lutyens' Delhi to hand over the premises by June 5, citing that the 27.3-acre plot was required for "strengthening and securing defence infrastructure".

The order, issued by the Land & Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, has stated that the premises, located in a highly sensitive and strategic area of Delhi, is critically required for the strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes.