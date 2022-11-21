News
Delhi govt to challenge Chhawla gang-rape acquittals in SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 21, 2022 11:30 IST
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the filing of a petition in the Supreme Court challenging its decision to acquit three convicts in the 2012 Chhawla rape-and-murder case who were awarded the death sentence, official said on Monday.

IMAGE: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. Photograph: ANI Photo

Saxena has also approved engaging Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to represent the Delhi government in the case, a senior official said.

 

"The LG has approved the filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision of acquitting the three accused," the official said.

The three were awarded the death sentence by a trial court which was upheld by the Delhi high court for the gruesome rape and murder of a 19-year old woman on February 9, 2012 at Chhawla, Dwarka, Delhi.

They had appealed against the sentence at the Supreme Court that in its judgment on November 7 , 2022 set aside the trial court and high court orders.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
