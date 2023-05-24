News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi excise policy case: ED raids aides of AAP MP

Delhi excise policy case: ED raids aides of AAP MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 24, 2023 12:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted fresh searches, including at the premises of some people linked to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in New Delhi, in connection with its ongoing probe in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy, officials sources said.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also issued a Twitter video message, saying two of his associates -- Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra -- are also being raided by the federal agency.

Sources said about half a dozen entities are being covered under the searches being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The action was undertaken after some fresh inputs were obtained during the questioning of few accused involved in the case. The sources said some of the people who are being searched are linked to Singh.

 

The Rajya Sabha MP had sometime back written to the Union finance secretary seeking sanction to prosecute the ED director and an assistant director and investigating officer of the liquor policy case for allegedly making “false and derogatory claims” against him in connection with this probe.

ED sources had then said that the agency had filed an application, on April 20, in a court seeking to correct a “typographical/clerical” error related to the name of Sanjay Singh in its charge sheet.

The agency sources had said Singh's name appears four times in the charge sheet out of which one reference was wrong as his name was typed “inadvertently” in place of Rahul Singh's.

It is alleged by the ED and the CBI that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kejriwal punished as he exposed Modi-Adani link: AAP
Kejriwal punished as he exposed Modi-Adani link: AAP
Sisodia made Rs 290 crore in 'excise scam': ED
Sisodia made Rs 290 crore in 'excise scam': ED
CBI calls Kejriwal for questioning, AAP cries foul
CBI calls Kejriwal for questioning, AAP cries foul
19 Oppn parties to boycott new Parliament inauguration
19 Oppn parties to boycott new Parliament inauguration
They Showed India To The World
They Showed India To The World
Is Go First fit to resume flight? DGCA audit to decide
Is Go First fit to resume flight? DGCA audit to decide
Pre-Season, management key to CSK's triumph: Gaikwad
Pre-Season, management key to CSK's triumph: Gaikwad
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

AAP generated crores illegally via excise policy: ED

AAP generated crores illegally via excise policy: ED

Sisodia's arrest puts key Delhi projects in limbo

Sisodia's arrest puts key Delhi projects in limbo

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances