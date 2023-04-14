News
Rediff.com  » News » CBI summons Kejriwal on April 16 for questioning in excise policy scam

CBI summons Kejriwal on April 16 for questioning in excise policy scam

Source: PTI
April 14, 2023 18:40 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy scam case on April 16, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kejriwal has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 am to answer queries of the investigating team, they said.

The central probe agency has already arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.

 

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the Aam Aadmi Party. The policy was later scrapped.

"It was further alleged that irregularities were committed, including modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval etc. 

"It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," a CBI spokesperson had said after FIR filed on August 17, 2022. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
