Man enters woman's home posing as delivery agent, rapes her

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 03, 2025 09:58 IST

An unidentified man allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman after gaining entry into her flat in Pune by posing as a courier delivery executive, police said on Thursday.

Photograph: Courtesy Pixabay

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday at a housing society in Kondhwa area of Maharashtra's Pune city.

 

"As per preliminary information, the woman was alone in her flat as her brother had gone out for some work. Around 7.30 pm, the man allegedly gained entry inside the flat by posing as a courier person and allegedly raped the woman," a senior police official said.

The man then fled the spot.

The official said there were reports that the man used a spray at the woman before committing the crime, but it was yet to be confirmed.

A probe was on into the incident, the police added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
