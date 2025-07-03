Man enters woman's home posing as delivery agent, rapes her

An unidentified man allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman after gaining entry into her flat in Pune by posing as a courier delivery executive, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday at a housing society in Kondhwa area of Maharashtra's Pune city.

"As per preliminary information, the woman was alone in her flat as her brother had gone out for some work. Around 7.30 pm, the man allegedly gained entry inside the flat by posing as a courier person and allegedly raped the woman," a senior police official said.

The man then fled the spot.

The official said there were reports that the man used a spray at the woman before committing the crime, but it was yet to be confirmed.

A probe was on into the incident, the police added.