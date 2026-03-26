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Home  » News » Two Arrested in India Over Murder of Bangladeshi Activist

Two Arrested in India Over Murder of Bangladeshi Activist

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 26, 2026 19:48 IST

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A Delhi court has granted the NIA custody of two men accused of murdering Bangladeshi political activist Osman Hadi, who was shot in Dhaka, sparking investigations into cross-border crime and political violence.

Photograph: Mehedi Hasan/Reuters

Photograph: Mehedi Hasan/Reuters

Key Points

  • Two Bangladeshi nationals have been remanded to NIA custody in Delhi in connection with the murder of political activist Osman Hadi.
  • The suspects were arrested in West Bengal after fleeing Bangladesh, where they are accused of Hadi's murder.
  • The NIA sought custody to investigate the full conspiracy behind the murder of the Bangladeshi activist.
  • The suspects allegedly entered India illegally through the Meghalaya border after committing crimes in Bangladesh.

A Delhi court has sent two men accused of killing Bangladeshi political activist Osman Hadi, whose daylight murder sparked widespread violence in the neighbouring country, to 11-day NIA custody.

The two Bangladesh nationals, Faisal Karim Masud alias Rahul (37) and Alamgir Hossain (34), residents of Patuakhali and Dhaka, respectively, were arrested by the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) on the intervening night of March 7 and 8 after being apprehended from the border town of Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district.

 

They were brought to the national capital on a transit remand by the National Investigation Agency on the evening of March 23, and the anti-terror agency produced them before the court the next day.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi sought NIA custody of the accused, saying a detailed probe was needed to unearth the whole conspiracy.

Allowing the agency's plea, Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma sent them to NIA custody for 11 days.

Investigation Details

Earlier, the STF had issued a statement, saying there was credible information that two Bangladeshi nationals, after committing serious crimes, including extortion and murder in Bangladesh, had fled and illegally entered India.

It had been said that the two accused entered Indian territory through the Meghalaya border and moved through different places in India, and finally came to Bongaon with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh.

"They were trying to take shelter in the border area of Bongaon with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh when the opportunity arises," the statement said.

According to the STF, the two, accused of having committed the murder of Hadi, were intercepted after a raid. Hadi, a student leader and spokesperson of the Inquilab Mancha in Bangladesh, was shot at on December 12, 2025, in Dhaka and thereafter flown to Singapore for better treatment. He died on December 18.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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