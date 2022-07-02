News
Delhi court sends Alt News co-founder Zubair to jail for 14 days

Delhi court sends Alt News co-founder Zubair to jail for 14 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 02, 2022 15:08 IST
A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and sent him to 14-day judicial custody in a case related an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

IMAGE: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chief metropolitan magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria allowed the police plea, which said further investigation was on.

The police had produced Zubair before the court on expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation and urged it to send him to judicial remand, saying they might need his custodial interrogation later.

 

After the police application, Zubair had moved a bail application before the court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
