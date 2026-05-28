Court Rejects Bail For Accused In Connaught Place Gold Ring Theft

A Delhi court has denied pre-arrest bail to a man accused of stealing gold rings in Connaught Place, highlighting the ongoing investigation into the theft.

Key Points Delhi court rejects pre-arrest bail for man accused of stealing gold rings in Connaught Place.

The complainant alleges the accused engaged him in conversation before fleeing with his gold rings.

The court noted the accused allegedly kept watch while others committed the theft.

The court stated that custodial interrogation of the accused is required due to the serious allegations.

A Delhi court has rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of a man accused of fleeing with a person's gold rings after engaging him in a conversation in Connaught Place last month.

Accusations and Court Proceedings

Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana was hearing the plea of Balkishan Goswami against whom the Connaught Place police station had registered a case of cheating.

Complainant Prabhat Kumar Ruhela alleged that he was standing near a clothing store in Connaught Place's F Block on the evening of April 13 when two people approached him, engaged in a conversation, sought to examine the gold rings worn by him, and then fled with the jewellery.

Details of the Alleged Crime

In an order dated May 25, the court noted that according to the prosecution, Balkishan, along with Sanjay Goswami and Giriraj, came at the spot in an auto rickshaw which was being driven by another co-accused Charan Singh.

"As accused Sanjay Goswami and Giriraj approached the complainant and committed the offence, applicant Balkishan kept watch over the surroundings during the commission of offence.

"After the incident, accused Giriraj fled away in the same auto rickshaw in which they all came at the spot whereas accused or applicant Balkishan fled away from the spot along with Sanjay Goswami in another auto rickshaw. Later, accused persons sold the gold ring to a goldsmith in Sadar Bazar," the court said, noting the prosecution's version.

Court's Decision

It said that Balkishan's custodial interrogation was required and there were serious allegations against him.

"Considering the facts and circumstances and role played by the accused/applicant during the incident, no ground is made out for grant of anticipatory bail," the court said.