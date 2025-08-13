HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi court allows 26/11 accused Rana 3 phone calls

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
August 13, 2025 17:42 IST

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to have three phone calls this month with his brother to discuss engaging a private counsel, court sources said.

IMAGE: Terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana. Photograph: ANI Photo

Special judge Chander Jit Singh also extended the judicial custody of Rana till September 8 after the accused appeared virtually, they added.

According to the sources, the judge during the in-chamber proceeding said the phone calls by Rana will be recorded and the conversations will have to be in English or Hindi in the presence of prison authorities.

 

Legal aid counsel Piyush Sachdeva was stated to have sought time from the court to scrutinise certain documents in the chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet.

Rana is allegedly a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

He was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out attacks on a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre, sneaking into India's financial capital through the sea route.

A total of 166 people were killed in the assault that lasted for nearly 60 hours.

Source: PTI
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
