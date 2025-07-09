HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tahawwur Rana's judicial custody extended till Aug 13

July 09, 2025

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana till August 13.

IMAGE: Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana in NIA custody after extradition from the US. Photograph: Courtesy NIA on X

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order after Rana was produced before it through video conference after expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

Rana is a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen. He was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

 

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Rana in connection with the case. The court will consider the supplementary chargesheet on August 13.

The court on July 15 will hear the application moved by Rana seeking a telephonic call with his family.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital through the sea route.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

Source: PTI
