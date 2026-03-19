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Delhi Court: Lack of Witnesses Leads to Acquittal in Heroin Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 19, 2026 18:02 IST

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A Delhi court acquitted two men of heroin possession charges, highlighting the critical importance of independent witnesses and reliable evidence in drug-related cases.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi court acquits two men accused of heroin possession due to the prosecution's failure to provide independent witnesses.
  • The court found contradictions in the statements of police witnesses, raising doubts about the recovery of the contraband.
  • The prosecution failed to provide corroborative evidence, such as CCTV footage or videography of the search and seizure.
  • The court highlighted the lack of effort to involve independent public witnesses during the alleged recovery in a public area, leading to reasonable doubt.

A Delhi court has acquitted two men accused of possessing heroin, saying that the prosecution failed to prove its case due to a lack of independent witnesses.

Special Judge (NDPS) Gajender Singh Nagar was hearing a case against Kaisher and Aakil, who were accused in a case registered at Nand Nagri police station under Section 21(b) (contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparations) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic and Substances Act.

 

In an order dated March 16, the court said, "Prosecution has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the presence of the raiding team at the spot at the time of alleged recovery and recovery of contraband from the accused persons, which raises doubts in the mind of the court as regards the story of the prosecution."

According to the prosecution, the two accused were apprehended on May 14, 2023, near Peeli Mitti Park in northeast Delhi, and were allegedly found carrying 33.61 grams and 67.47 grams of smack, respectively.

Key Issues in the Prosecution's Case

However, the court found serious deficiencies in the prosecution's case, particularly noting contradictions in the statements of police witnesses regarding the circumstances of apprehension.

"The testimonies of the police officials suffer from material contradiction, which raises serious doubt over their version of recovery," the judge said.

The court noted that the police failed to associate any independent public witness despite the alleged recovery taking place in a public area.

Further, the court also highlighted the absence of corroborative evidence, such as CCTV footage or videography of the search and seizure.

No sincere efforts appeared to have been made to associate independent persons with the investigation, it said.

"Benefit of doubt would go in favour of the accused persons," the judge said while acquitting both men.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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