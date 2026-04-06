Delhi Sub-Inspector Booked for Allegedly Slapping 78-Year-Old Man Over Parking Dispute

A Delhi Police sub-inspector is facing legal trouble after allegedly assaulting an elderly shopkeeper over a parking disagreement in Rohini, sparking a police investigation and raising questions about officer conduct.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi Police sub-inspector is under investigation for allegedly slapping a 78-year-old shopkeeper.

The incident occurred in Rohini Sector 7 following a dispute over parking in front of the shopkeeper's store.

The police officer, who is pregnant, claimed she needed to park briefly for a medical check-up.

Eyewitnesses reported the officer behaved aggressively and identified herself as a police officer.

An FIR has been registered against the woman officer and her husband, and the matter is currently under investigation by Delhi Police.

An FIR was registered against a woman sub-inspector of Delhi Police after she allegedly slapped a 78-year-old shopkeeper for objecting to her parking a vehicle in front of his shop, sources have said.

The incident took place in Rohini Sector 7, when the elderly man, who runs a shop, objected to the car parked directly in front of his store, a police source said on Sunday.

The woman, who was pregnant, said she had come to the area with her husband for a medical check-up, he added.

She told the police that she had requested the shopkeeper to allow her to park the vehicle for a few minutes and intended to move it after her visit. However, the shopkeeper refused, leading to an argument.

The situation escalated, and the woman slapped him, the source said.

Eyewitness Accounts and Police Response

Eyewitnesses said the woman behaved aggressively and asked onlookers to step aside, claiming that she was a police officer, as a crowd gathered at the spot.

A PCR call was made, and police from nearby police stations rushed to the spot.

The woman officer was taken back to a nearby police station, and an FIR has been registered against her and her husband. The matter is under investigation.