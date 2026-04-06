HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Sub-Inspector Booked for Allegedly Slapping 78-Year-Old Man Over Parking Dispute

Delhi Sub-Inspector Booked for Allegedly Slapping 78-Year-Old Man Over Parking Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 08:53 IST

A Delhi Police sub-inspector is facing legal trouble after allegedly assaulting an elderly shopkeeper over a parking disagreement in Rohini, sparking a police investigation and raising questions about officer conduct.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Delhi Police sub-inspector is under investigation for allegedly slapping a 78-year-old shopkeeper.
  • The incident occurred in Rohini Sector 7 following a dispute over parking in front of the shopkeeper's store.
  • The police officer, who is pregnant, claimed she needed to park briefly for a medical check-up.
  • Eyewitnesses reported the officer behaved aggressively and identified herself as a police officer.
  • An FIR has been registered against the woman officer and her husband, and the matter is currently under investigation by Delhi Police.

An FIR was registered against a woman sub-inspector of Delhi Police after she allegedly slapped a 78-year-old shopkeeper for objecting to her parking a vehicle in front of his shop, sources have said.

The incident took place in Rohini Sector 7, when the elderly man, who runs a shop, objected to the car parked directly in front of his store, a police source said on Sunday.

 

The woman, who was pregnant, said she had come to the area with her husband for a medical check-up, he added.

She told the police that she had requested the shopkeeper to allow her to park the vehicle for a few minutes and intended to move it after her visit. However, the shopkeeper refused, leading to an argument.

The situation escalated, and the woman slapped him, the source said.

Eyewitness Accounts and Police Response

Eyewitnesses said the woman behaved aggressively and asked onlookers to step aside, claiming that she was a police officer, as a crowd gathered at the spot.

A PCR call was made, and police from nearby police stations rushed to the spot.

The woman officer was taken back to a nearby police station, and an FIR has been registered against her and her husband. The matter is under investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Sub-Inspector Booked for Assaulting Elderly Shopkeeper Over Parking Dispute
Delhi Police Investigates Officer Over Alleged Assault on Shopkeeper
Two Delhi Police Officers Suspended, Arrested for Robbing Businessman
Two Delhi Police Officers Suspended, Arrested for Robbing Businessman
Delhi police suspends cop whose son thrashed woman in video
Delhi police suspends cop whose son thrashed woman in video
Two Delhi Police Officers Arrested for Robbery: What Went Wrong?
Two Delhi Police Officers Arrested for Robbery: What Went Wrong?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual Panguni festival1:27

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual...

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit to Assam Tea Garden1:14

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit...

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall0:49

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO