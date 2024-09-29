News
Home  » News » Delhi cop killed as car hits him, drags on road for questing rash driving

Delhi cop killed as car hits him, drags on road for questing rash driving

Source: PTI
September 29, 2024 12:17 IST
A car driver allegedly hit a motorcycle-borne constable after being admonished by him for rash driving in outer Delhi early on Sunday and dragged the policeman for about 10 metres, leading to his death, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred around 2.15 am near Veena Enclave when 30-year-old Sandeep was going towards Railway Road from Nangloi police station during duty hours dressed in civilian clothes, they said.

 

Upon noticing a car being driven recklessly, Sandeep told the driver not to do so, the Delhi police said in a statement.

Suddenly, the vehicle increased its speed and hit the constable's motorcycle from behind and dragged him for about 10 metres before hitting another car, it said.

Sandeep was immediately taken to Sonia Hospital and later shifted to Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar where he was declared dead.

According to the statement, CCTV footage have shown that Sandeep took a left turn in the street and indicated the vehicle to slow down.

"On this, the vehicle suddenly accelerated and hit his motorcycle and dragged him along with his bike. The vehicle halted after hitting a parked car. Sandeep received head injuries that led to death," read the statement.

The police said a case under Section 103 (murder) of BNS is registered and an investigation has been taken up.

"Two persons who are absconding. Sandeep is survived by his mother, wife and a five-year-old son. The Delhi police is saddened by the departure of a family member in such tragic circumstance," the statement said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
