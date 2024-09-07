News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hit by car, Delhi man dragged 10 metres before death; driver held

Hit by car, Delhi man dragged 10 metres before death; driver held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 07, 2024 16:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A man was killed after allegedly being hit by a car and dragged by it for around 10 metres in Connaught Place, officials said on Saturday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The driver of the car, who allegedly fled the spot after the incident on Wednesday, was arrested the next day, they said.

 

After being hit by the car, Lekhraj (45), a homeless man, was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, they added.

According to a police officer, the driver, Shivam Dubey, 28, was tracked down with the help of CCTV footage.

Dubey, a native of Madhya Pradesh, borrowed a car from a friend in south Delhi's Mahipalpur to meet someone in Connaught Place on Wednesday, the officer said.

On his way back around 3.25 pm, the car driven by him allegedly hit Lekhraj who was crossing the road near Barakhamba Radial Road at Connaught Place's outer circle.

Lekhraj got stuck under the car's wheels but Dubey allegedly kept driving the vehicle, the officer said.

After being dragged for around 10 metres, Dubey allegedly fled the spot leaving Lekhraj on the road. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

After fleeing from the Connaught Place area, Dubey handed over the car back to his friend. CCTVs were checked and the owner of the car was identified.

Subsequently, Dubey was arrested and booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer said.

The police said the car which was involved in the accident has also been impounded. Further investigations were on, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi woman was dragged for 12 km: What the cops say
Delhi woman was dragged for 12 km: What the cops say
Delhi cab driver dragged for 2 kms under own car, dies
Delhi cab driver dragged for 2 kms under own car, dies
6 dead as school bus driving on wrong side rams SUV
6 dead as school bus driving on wrong side rams SUV
Vinesh, Bajrang were Congress pawns: Brij Bhushan
Vinesh, Bajrang were Congress pawns: Brij Bhushan
What makes Musheer Khan stand out from his peers
What makes Musheer Khan stand out from his peers
5 killed in Manipur clashes; 3 ultra bunkers destroyed
5 killed in Manipur clashes; 3 ultra bunkers destroyed
Paralympics: Prachi Yadav enters canoe sprint final
Paralympics: Prachi Yadav enters canoe sprint final

More like this

Delhi Mercedes mows down man, drags him; driver held

Delhi Mercedes mows down man, drags him; driver held

Delhi woman dies after being dragged for 4 km by car

Delhi woman dies after being dragged for 4 km by car

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances