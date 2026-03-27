Delhi car blast: ED re-arrests Al Falah chief in Rs 45-cr land fraud case

Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of Al Falah Group, faces fresh money laundering charges after being re-arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged fraudulent land acquisition in Delhi, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat financial crimes.

IMAGE: A view of Al Falah Hospital in Faridabad. (Inset) Al Falah group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui. Photograph: Courtesy Al Falah University website/span>

Key Points The case involves the fraudulent acquisition of a Rs 45 crore land in Delhi using forged documents.

Siddiqui is accused of conspiring with others to fabricate documents for the land acquisition through Tarbia Education Foundation.

The ED is investigating the money trail to identify other beneficiaries and properties acquired through the alleged fraud.

Siddiqui was previously arrested in a separate money laundering case related to cheating students at his educational institutions.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has again arrested Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in a new money laundering case linked to "fraudulent" acquisition of a Rs 45 crore worth land in Delhi.

The 61-year-old was first arrested by the federal probe agency in November 2025 in a different money laundering case linked to the alleged cheating of students of his educational institutions by misrepresenting the accreditation and recognition of his institutions.

The Faridabad-located university came under scrutiny during the probe into a 'white-collar' terror module linked to the November 10, 2025, Red Fort area blast in which 15 people were killed.

One of the doctors at the varsity-cum-hospital, Dr Umar-un-Nabi, is alleged to be the suicide bomber in this case. He died when he was driving an explosive-laden car that day.

Siddiqui was taken into custody in the latest case on March 24 from the Tihar jail, where he is lodged in judicial custody in the previous ED and Delhi Police case, officials said.

He was produced before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) located in Saket (south Delhi) the next day and he was sent to ED custody till April 4, the agency said in a statement.

Probe found that "forged" documents were prepared and used for fraudulent acquisition of land, and Siddiqui, director and majority shareholder of Tarbia Education Foundation, connived with some individuals and orchestrated the fabrication.

The 1.14-acre land is located at 'Khasra No. 792' in Madanpur Khadar village of the national capital, and it is valued at Rs 45 crore, as per the ED.

The agency said the consideration amount (for the purchase of the land) in the documents was Rs 75 lakh.

Efforts are on to trace the complete money trail and identify other beneficiaries and properties acquired therefrom, the ED said.

The agency, in its probe in the first case, had alleged that the university generated Rs 415.10 crore between 2018 and 2025 and that funds collected from students were diverted for personal use.